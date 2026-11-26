M J Collins’s experiences of watching Russian military parades have certainly soured his attitude towards the military (“Lest we realise: The shallow grave of annual militarised Remembrance Day ceremonies”, The Herald, November 23).

He appears to have been blinded to the positive aspects of fighting wars in defence of values worth standing up for.

His focus on what the Russians call the “Great Patriotic War” seems to have given him a warped impression of what military service has been about in the Commonwealth.

Both Hitler’s Germany and the Soviet Union both had evil regimes, and there is little positive to say about either.

However, Britain was right to stand up against Hitler’s oppression, especially in the years when its only allies were the Commonwealth countries.

World War 1 is notorious for its high casualty figures, but blame for that can largely be laid at the feet of those who failed to grasp that progress in artillery and heavy infantry weapons meant the old pattern of sending infantry out and keeping cavalry in reserve to clean up, was completely outdated and required the use of a variety of armoured vehicles.

[Sir Winston] Churchill was the man who came up with the idea of the tank, but Horse Guards (which ran the British military at the time) was reluctant to adopt it, and it proved its worth only in the final months of that war.

After 1918, the pacifists who were in power in the West were over-anxious to avoid war, so while British planners had first-class ideas for using tanks in battle, it was the Germans who took up those ideas and built Panzer vehicles in sufficient numbers for the tacticians in its armoured formations to use them to devastating effect.

Appeasement was the watchword of Western Europe, and isolation the policy of the US, so at first Hitler’s forces overran Europe.

Yet Britain learnt from its experiences, and with Churchill at the helm it fought back with increasing effectiveness.

The Commonwealth countries, including SA, played a significant role in fighting first Italy in East Africa, then the Afrika Korps in the Western Desert, as well as in Italy itself.

Once Japan attacked Pearl Harbour, the US was forced into the war and acted against both Japan and Germany.

However, its top brass proved repeatedly that their superior attitude to the advice given to them by experienced British generals, admirals, air marshals and lower-ranking advisers was disastrous.

The disaster of Omaha Beach was the most tragic event arising out of that attitude.

The D-Day landings succeeded thanks to [Field Marshall Bernard] Montgomery’s planning and initial command of all the Allied forces taking part in them, as well as the deception that led the Germans to believe that Normandy was a side show, and that the main attack would come at Calais.

The Indian Army, after initially losing territory to the Japanese, fought back with vigour and far-sightedness on the part of its generals, and Australia played a significant role in holding back Japanese invasions aimed at landing on the island continent.

One can say in all fairness that the British and Commonwealth played a significant role in defeating both Hitler and Japan, and the sacrifices they made were worthwhile.

SA’s bush war was a different kettle of fish, yet our boys (and girls) played a significant role in holding back the guerrillas of the “liberation movements”, despite the fact that they were defending a political system that also was evil.

While I have not attended Remembrance Day parades, I have great respect for the men who served, both those killed in conflict and those who survived.

My father was a survivor, and until the day he died he carried a piece of shell splinter in his spine, and I would often see the scars that ran from his left breast to his thigh.

Many other men suffered more. I honour them.