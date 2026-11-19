Herman Mashaba has anger issues with the DA's Helen Zille, which, in his puerile thought process, means his ActionSA party will not enter into a coalition with the DA to take control of the three Gauteng municipalities.

He prefers to enter into a coalition with the failed ANC, thereby allowing the current lack of service delivery in Gauteng to continue.

What of those who voted for ActionSA and change?

Mashaba couldn't care less about the voters. His childish ego is far more important than the mere voters.

Fortunately, it is my opinion that we do not need ActionSA in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Gordon Upton