Herman Mashaba has anger issues with the DA's Helen Zille, which in his purile thought process means his ActionSA party will not enter into a coalition with the DA to take control of of the the three Gauteng municipalities.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- A correspondent asserts that Herman Mashaba's personal grievances against Helen Zille are guiding ActionSA's coalition strategy in Gauteng municipalities.
- The author criticises Mashaba for potentially enabling ANC governance rather than uniting opposition parties to improve service delivery.
- The letter contends that ActionSA's stance disregards the interests of voters who supported the party to achieve political change.
- The writer concludes that Nelson Mandela Bay does not require ActionSA's presence in its local governance.