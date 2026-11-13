Tatjana Smith is making headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons.

While everyone is entitled to protect their financial future, I believe there are several important issues surrounding this debate that deserve closer scrutiny.

Let us consider the circumstances.

If prize money was due to be paid within seven or 10 days after the event, was there really a need for this controversy to become a public debate?

It is also a matter of fact that Smith has benefited from numerous sponsorships and commercial endorsements throughout her successful sporting career.

She also had the privilege of attending a school with sporting infrastructure, including a swimming pool.

Was that facility inherited from the previous government, or was it developed during the democratic era through substantial school fees and private investment?

We do not know.

However, it raises a broader question about access to sporting opportunities and facilities in SA.

What concerns me most is the apparent double standard in how certain individuals are treated.

When some raise concerns about money, sponsorships or sporting administration, they are not necessarily labelled unpatriotic.

Why, then, should Smith be subjected to such branding simply because she has raised concerns?

No-one is disputing her right to look after her financial future.

I agree entirely that athletes must be able to secure their livelihoods, and there are established platforms and structures through which legitimate concerns can be addressed.

But let us also consider the bigger picture.

No-one questions the Springboks when they embark on lengthy overseas tours.

Their activities are largely funded through sponsors and commercial arrangements, not directly by the department of sport.

When major international tournaments such as the Rugby World Cup come around, government support becomes part of the broader national sporting obligation.

So why are we not having an equally serious conversation about the inequalities that exist within our sporting system?

There are township schools across this country that have never had access to a swimming pool, whether under the previous government or the democratic administration.

Young people with enormous potential are denied opportunities simply because of where they come from and the lack of basic sporting infrastructure.

That, in my opinion, is a debate worth having.

We cannot celebrate international sporting success while ignoring the thousands of talented young people who never get the opportunity to develop their abilities because their schools lack facilities.

Perhaps the bigger question we should be asking is whether this controversy is genuinely about financial arrangements, or whether there are deeper issues surrounding transformation, governance and the administration of sport in SA.

Ultimately, we must ask ourselves an uncomfortable question: Would the reaction have been the same if the sporting administration involved was not under black leadership?

Financial fairness, patriotism and transformation should not be mutually exclusive.

We need an honest debate without selective outrage, political labelling or double standards.

South African sport belongs to all of us, not just those fortunate enough to have access to the best facilities and opportunities.