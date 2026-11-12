We have lived in Gqeberha all our lives — Judy was born here — and we both love it dearly.

Over the past decades, particularly since 2016 and the advent of coalition politics, we have watched as dysfunctional city councils and poorly capacitated municipal administrations have allowed the infrastructure, the buildings and the institutions to deteriorate and decay to a dangerous level all over the city.

Local government is the basic building block to deliver a more equal and prosperous society for all.

Sadly, municipal failures have affected water and power supply, sanitation and sewage, waste and refuse removal, safety and security, and roads and stormwater drains — creating problems for individuals, households and businesses across the metro.

As we consider the results of last Wednesday’s election, we know that coalition politics may be difficult, but it is also the opportunity to bring together the diverse voices, concerns, interests and hopes from across the municipality — no party’s constituency embraces the entire community.

A council without an outright majority does not lack a mandate — it means accepting the limits of authority to govern and the necessity of listening to the several mandates that must be reconciled into an agreed, workable programme.

A coalition should be judged, not by who becomes the mayor, or the speaker, or a portfolio committee chairperson, but by its ability to give life to the core constitutional mandate of local government to provide democratic governance, sustainable basic services, social and economic development, safe environments, and foster community participation.

Last Friday’s excellent editorial column in the Herald made the point “You have been given a chance to govern, not to do as you please".

An election is a means to an end — it is not the end in itself.

Those elected need to use the results not to accumulate personal or political power or enrichment, but to rebuild stable governance, good service delivery and financial sustainability.

We hope that now all the pointless antagonism between political parties will cease and that the different political parties will join hands in a coalition with the collective goal of rebuilding our city.

It is time to work together — to work as partners not adversaries.

We have arrived at the moment where the work must start.

Within the results of this election lies the opportunity for the resuscitation of hope for all the people of this metro.

There is so much to be done. Just do it!

Judy Chalmers and Jennifer Bowler, Summerstrand