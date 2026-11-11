Who took my R240 and how did they get my information?

On October 30 2026, I discovered that R240 had been deducted from my social grant and paid to an entity identified as “Emerald”.

I did not authorise this deduction.

I did not sign a mandate instructing Sassa to make this payment, nor did I authorise any funeral policy deduction from my grant.

So who authorised it?

That question became even more serious because this was not the first time I had encountered a matter of this nature.

A pensioner and Sassa beneficiary previously brought a similar complaint to the attention of Making a Difference Resource Centre.

At the time, I regarded his matter as an isolated case — possibly an administrative error.

Now it has happened to me. I, therefore, decided to look deeper.

Informal enquiries and off-the-record discussions with persons familiar with the administration of social grants have raised concerns about the possible acquisition and use of beneficiaries' personal information by outside intermediaries to facilitate unauthorised deductions.

I stress that these are concerns requiring investigation, not proven findings against any individual or organisation.

But the questions are serious.

How did Emerald obtain my information?

Where is the mandate?

Who authorised the deduction?

Who has access to Sassa beneficiary information?

How many other beneficiaries have experienced similar deductions?

And how much money could be involved?

An amount of R240 may be insignificant to an institution. It is not insignificant to a pensioner.

People already stand in queues to receive the grants on which they depend.

They should not then have to fight to discover why part of that money has disappeared.

I have formally written to the CEO of Sassa and intend lodging a complaint with SAPS.

I will also consider approaching the Information Regulator if there is evidence that personal information was unlawfully obtained, disclosed or used.

This is bigger than my R240.

It is about accountability, data protection and whether the institution entrusted with protecting vulnerable South Africans is adequately protecting them.

It is expected that 26.5-million people receive social grants — 1m × R240 = R240m.

If there is nothing wrong, let the investigation prove it.

If there is something wrong, let the truth come out.

Llewellyn Smith, pensioner/social activist