The call by Eastern Cape traditional leaders to ban the summer initiation season is one that should not be dismissed lightly.

It is a proposal that demands serious consideration, particularly as the province continues to grapple with the heartbreaking loss of young lives during a rite of passage that should be a moment of pride and celebration for families.

Too many young men leave their homes to undergo the journey to manhood, only to return in body bags.

For any parent, there can be no greater agony than sending a child away in the hope of welcoming him home as a man, only to be confronted with the unbearable reality of his death

On Tuesday, Contralesa provincial chair advocate iNkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said this was due to growing concerns about deaths during the summer initiation season, particularly along the province’s humid and hot coastline.

Nonkonyana said the organisation intended to formally present the proposal to the government and other stakeholders before the current summer initiation season, arguing that the traditional practice needed a radical rethink to safeguard the lives of young initiates.

“However, this season is late now, because the government communicates with traditional leaders here individually, not through our structure,” he said.

“But this could be implemented by 2027 onwards."

Just this year alone during the winter initiation season, 14 initiates died compared to the 23 deaths in December 2025 during the summer season in the province.

The leading cause of death was dehydration which has prompted the concerns by Contralesa, especially considering the dangerous weather conditions linked to El Nino.

The debate also needs to move beyond whether the summer season should be banned and confront the broader responsibility of protecting young initiates.

Initiation is an important cultural and spiritual milestone. It carries deep meaning for families and communities, and the journey towards umgidi is one that many young men and their parents anticipate with pride.

But tradition must also be accompanied by responsibility.

This is a particularly important time for fathers, who have a crucial role to play in ensuring their sons are adequately prepared, protected and provided for throughout the initiation journey.

The responsibility does not end when a young man leaves home. It extends until he returns safely.

In recent years, initiates have also faced the added threat of criminality, with reports of young men being targeted by criminals seeking to steal their food and other belongings.

These dangers, coupled with extreme temperatures and the risk of dehydration, make an already challenging journey even more precarious.

A call to suspend or ban a particular initiation season should not automatically be interpreted as an attack on culture.