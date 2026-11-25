Nelson Mandela Bay has been here before, and that is the problem.

Continental may close its Gqeberha plant, which has made tyres since 1947.

About 950 jobs hang on a consultation that runs until January 20. Production could stop early in the new year.

The company says it is a formal process and that it will consider alternatives.

Those who have watched this show before will be forgiven for their scepticism.

Bridgestone's Gqeberha plant shut in 2020, taking about 252 jobs. Continental's own conveyor belt operation in Kariega followed, with about 125 positions lost.

Then Goodyear, which also opened in 1947, closed its Kariega factory, affecting at least 907 people.

Add Continental's 950, and more than 2,200 jobs will have gone from the metro's tyre and rubber industry in less than six years.

These are not statistics. Many of the affected employees have bonds on their homes and children in school.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber outlines the effects of the potential shutdown in plain language.

Tyre manufacturing in the Eastern Cape will be effectively wiped out, leaving Brits and Ladysmith as SA's surviving tyre-producing towns.

That is not a bad quarter. It is deindustrialisation, and it is happening in front of our eyes.

Yet the official response is depressingly familiar.

The department of trade, industry and competition says it is "extremely perturbed" and wants urgent talks. It learnt of the plan on Friday.

Workers, by their own account, saw it coming for years.

If the people on the factory floor could read the writing on the wall, why couldn't the state?

The government has had years to respond to the pressures it now lists so readily of cheap imports, a shrinking domestic market and rising operating costs.

Expressing concern after the announcement is not a strategy.

The government must show up and help the plant to stay open.

If the Industrial Development Strategy is the answer, the department should say what it will do, how fast and with whose money, before the consultation clock runs out.

This metro cannot afford another round of promises that arrive after the factory gates have closed.