As SA gears up for the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, familiar routines of pledges, marches and orange ribbons are once again taking centre stage. However, vital questions remain over whether these public displays are translating into real protection and systemic change for vulnerable people on the ground.
The Herald
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