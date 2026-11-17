



Cool heads and the priceless ability to absorb pressure and stick to the basics during the helter-skelter atmosphere of frenetic T20 action helped the Warriors lift back-to-back CSA Pro20 cricket titles on Saturday.

It was a magnificent achievement by skipper Tristan Stubbs and his team who underlined their claims to being SA's undisputed kings of T20 cricket when they swept to an emphatic 36-run win over the Lions in Cape Town.

There have been slim pickings for Eastern Cape sports teams in recent years, but the Warriors have managed to buck the trend and keep EP's flag flying high on the national stage.

The EP Elephants have failed to set the world alight in rugby's Currie Cup and Chippa United have struggled to make headway in the PSL.

Achieving success at national level is not easy, because Eastern Cape teams don't always enjoy the same financial muscle as their rivals in Cape Town, Gauteng and Durban enjoy.

The massive contribution of Warriors head coach Robin Peterson should be overlooked when evaluating the Warriors' impressive run.

His razor sharp cricketing brain has brought out the best in a team that has grown from strength to strength in recent seasons.

Peterson kept the team's feet firmly on the ground when he warned that their good pool-stage form in the T20 would count for little if they failed to step up in the Super 8s phase.

The Warriors booked their place in Saturday's final with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Boland and Stubbs praised his bowling attack after yet another clinical all-round performance.

Stubbs credited the Warriors' bowlers for playing a key role in the team's success.

He said that whether the Warriors batted or bowled first, the bowlers had always been the teams' anchor.

The Warrior's victory over the Lions in the final was built on a dominant batting effort when they hammered 219/4 off their 20 overs to lay the platform for success.

Hopefully the Warriors' success story provides inspiration for the EP Elephants and Chippa United when they bid for national success in the coming months.