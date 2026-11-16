The shockwaves are still rippling following last week’s announcement that our golden girl and national treasure, Tatjana Smith, is switching her international allegiance to the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old, who holds South African and Dutch citizenship, said financial challenges and more opportunities for high-performance support triggered the decision.

Smith won the 200m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were delayed one year by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She also won two silver medals in the pool, making the Johannesburg-born swimmer the most decorated South African Olympian.

Smith retired after the Paris Games, but changed her mind this year with an eye on competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Smith's announcement has caused a huge stir online, with many branding her a traitor and accusing her of turning her back on her country.

But we need to look deeper and ask ourselves why are we acting so shocked and betrayed when, in reality, our own country let her down first?

She would not be leaving SA if she had the financial support and backing.

There have been numerous reports over the years of alleged mismanagement at Swimming South Africa, the official national governing body for aquatics.

Celebrated Olympian swimmers like the US's Michael Phelps have done well financially and are worth millions of dollars.

It seems like our top swimmers in this country are battling to survive.

According to reports, in August 2023, SSA withheld about R580,000–R650,000 of her World Aquatics Championships prize money for over a year due to a kit dispute involving the federation's sponsor, Arena.

She received the funds and eventual interest (R75,000) only after legal intervention.

Swimming South Africa has since acknowledged that withholding her prize money was a mistake, though leadership claims no direct money remains unremitted to her.

Why should a gold medallist have to beg for money she is owed?

Smith is a world-class athlete and she did not achieve this greatness on patriotism alone.

Athletes at that level require funding, facilities, administration and institutional backing.

Smith gave this country many beautiful moments. She owes us nothing.

She deserves to thrive in her career and reap the rewards of her years of training and hard work and if she can get a more sustainable living in the Netherlands, then no-one can blame her for making that decision.

We should look at our sports bodies and come up with a solution to try to keep our talented athletes on home soil.