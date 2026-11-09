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Nelson Mandela Bay United Democratic Movement (UDM) councillor Luxolo Namette has been shot dead in NU9, Motherwell, on Saturday at about 3.50pm after leaving a barber shop. A large crowd gathered at the shooting near the NU9 SPAR.
Nelson Mandela Bay United Democratic Movement (UDM) councillor Luxolo Namette has been shot dead in NU9, Motherwell, on Saturday at about 3.50pm after leaving a barber shop. A large crowd gathered at the shooting near the NU9 SPAR.Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Bay poll gains turn to tragedy for UDM

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