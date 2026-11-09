Bay poll gains turn to tragedy for UDM

Nelson Mandela Bay United Democratic Movement (UDM) councillor Luxolo Namette has been shot dead in NU9, Motherwell, on Saturday at about 3.50pm after leaving a barber shop. A large crowd gathered at the shooting near the NU9 SPAR.Picture: Eugene Coetzee Bay poll gains turn to tragedy for UDM9 NOV 2026, 09:292 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail