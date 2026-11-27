Dear provincial police commissioner,

The events in Korsten during the March and March demonstration have raised serious questions about policing, public safety and the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they are entrusted to protect.

Footage circulating publicly shows police deploying water cannons against demonstrators.

Of particular concern are reports and footage suggesting that women, including elderly women, were drenched while standing on the pavement and as people were disembarking from buses.

Commissioner, what threat did these women pose?

What justified directing a water cannon at people who appeared to be arriving at a demonstration?

Was there an immediate threat to public safety, or did the deployment of force precede any meaningful confrontation?

These are questions that deserve direct answers.

Let me make something clear from the outset — one does not have to support March and March, agree with its leadership or endorse all its demands to recognise the constitutional rights of those participating in a peaceful demonstration.

Section 17 of our constitution protects the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions peacefully and unarmed.

That right does not become conditional on popularity, political affiliation or whether the message makes those in authority uncomfortable.

However, commissioner, the incident is not the only matter demanding your attention.

Durban Road has repeatedly been described by residents as a no-go area. Citizens of this metro continue to raise concerns about their safety in Korsten.

These concerns are not new. Residents have spoken about crime, intimidation, trading activities and an increasing sense that certain parts of their own city are no longer safe or accessible.

Yet the questions remain unanswered.

Where is the sustained law enforcement?

Where is the visible intervention?

Where is the accountability from the institutions responsible for protecting residents?

How many times must communities raise the same concerns before their complaints translate into meaningful action?

We cannot continue to dismiss these concerns as isolated frustrations or political noise.

When people repeatedly tell authorities that they feel unsafe and see little meaningful intervention, public confidence erodes.

And when institutions fail to respond, they create an environment in which frustration grows and communities begin looking elsewhere for answers.

That is a failure of leadership.

This is not an argument against foreign nationals. It is not an invitation to xenophobia, intimidation or vigilantism.

Criminality must be investigated and addressed on the basis of evidence and individual accountability. Immigration legislation must be enforced lawfully. Municipal trading bylaws must apply consistently.

But the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay have rights, too.

Their safety, dignity and freedom of movement cannot become secondary considerations in their own communities.

We cannot demand compliance from ordinary citizens while allowing institutions to neglect their responsibilities.

Equally, we cannot demand that communities respect the law while those entrusted with enforcing it refuse to account for their own conduct.

The people of iBhayi have a history.

We remember the community resistance, courage and collective action of the 1980s.

We remember that ordinary people stood up when circumstances demanded that they be heard.

Do not mistake the patience of residents for indifference.

Do not mistake their frustration for an absence of resolve.

And do not mistake their demand for safety as hostility towards law enforcement.

Whatever may follow if these legitimate concerns continue to be ignored, the leadership of our institutions must recognise its responsibility to act before frustration reaches breaking point.

The responsibility of leadership is not simply to control a situation once it has escalated.

It is to address the conditions that allow frustration to grow in the first place.





I call on the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner to:

Investigate the circumstances surrounding the deployment of water cannons during the demonstration;. Establish who authorised the use of force and what operational assessment informed that decision. Investigate reports concerning the treatment of elderly women and other demonstrators who were allegedly sprayed while disembarking from buses and standing on the pavement. Preserve and review all available police footage, CCTV recordings and operational records. Provide a clear and measurable policing intervention plan for Korsten and Durban Road. Address the ongoing safety concerns raised by residents of Nelson Mandela Bay. Work with municipal law enforcement, home affairs and other relevant agencies to ensure that the law is enforced consistently and without discrimination. Communicate directly with affected communities and provide meaningful progress reports. I also call on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to stop treating the concerns surrounding Korsten as someone else’s responsibility. Public safety, municipal enforcement and the management of public spaces require coordinated and sustained intervention.

Commissioner, the people of this metro are not asking for special treatment.

They are asking to feel safe in their own neighbourhoods. They are asking to move freely, operate businesses, raise families and participate in community life without fear.

They are asking for institutions that work.

The police are entrusted with protecting the public, not treating the public as an enemy.

The constitution is not a document that only applies when it is convenient for those in authority.

And accountability cannot be demanded from communities while being withheld from leadership.

Korsten cannot remain a recurring headline about insecurity while residents continue waiting for meaningful intervention.

The people of iBhayi deserve better. They deserve to be heard. They deserve to be protected. And they deserve a government and police service who understand that public authority comes with public responsibility.

The time for explanations without action has passed.

We expect answers. We expect intervention. We expect accountability.