The 2026 local government elections have concluded.

As negotiations for coalition agreements reach their conclusion after a record number of hung councils, SA’s 157 municipalities will soon be constituting their councils.

Municipal councils are an important feature of our democracy.

A council is an elected decision-making body that exercises legislative and executive authority over a municipality, providing political oversight of its functions and administration.

Councils have four core functions and powers.

The first is legislative authority.

This involves passing bylaws consistent with national and provincial law, and approving annual budgets and Integrated Development Plans.

The second is financial decision-making.

Councils impose property rates, taxes, levies, service fees and surcharges, and can raise loans subject to constitutional and legal rules.

Under section 160(2) of the constitution, passing bylaws, approving budgets, imposing rates/taxes/levies/duties and raising loans cannot be delegated.

The third is executive and service oversight.

Councils put laws and policies into effect and oversee basic service delivery such as the provision of water, electricity, sanitation, refuse removal, as well as roads, municipal health and local amenities.

The final core function and power of councils is leadership and administration.

Councils elect a mayor, who appoints his/her mayoral committee; a speaker, who chairs council meetings, enforces ethics and maintains order and fairness within the council; and committees that provide oversight.

The council also has a duty to employ personnel needed for its functions.

Councils play a crucial role in ensuring stable governance, good financial management and the sustainable provision of services to local communities.

For this reason, it is important that councillors be equipped to manage budgets, navigate complex laws and deliver reliable public services to their communities.

Despite this, SA is confronted with the reality of councillors who lack the requisite skills and capacity to conduct their constitutionally mandated responsibilities.

A 2024 report revealed that about 27% of ward councillors in SA do not possess a matric certificate or any qualification.

This is deeply concerning, for these are people who administer more than R500bn of taxpayers’ money.

It also explains why municipal systems across the country face severe financial, operational and political strain, with dozens of municipalities flagged by the National Treasury and the auditor-general for dysfunction and financial distress.

In the auditor-general’s 2024/2025 local government audit report, 62 municipalities reported going-concern uncertainty, indicating severe financial distress, while 174 had adverse liquidity ratios and 17 were in technical insolvency.

Only 15% achieved clean audits. None of the eight metropolitan municipalities received a clean audit.

The situation needs to change.

Because election to a council does not automatically make someone an expert in governance, ongoing education and training helps to bridge knowledge gaps.

This is why municipalities need to take advantage of institutions such as the University of South Africa (Unisa) which offer dedicated training programmes, academic support and community partnerships geared towards councillors and local government leaders.

The institution offers several short learning programmes tailored to the practical duties of newly elected and serving municipal councillors.

The programme in local government management, administered through the Unisa Centre for Lifelong Learning, is a one-year open distance learning programme explicitly designed for councillors, local government officials and management to build foundational principles in local government administration.

The Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs (TM-School) #StarterPack programme has been introduced for incoming councillors and municipal leaders.

This bundle brings together four short learning programmes focused on strengthening oversight with integrity, using evidence to assess policy, testing scenarios before making decisions, and understanding how local economic choices impact development.

Municipalities must enrol councillors in such programmes.

Under Section 167 of the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Upper Limits Notice (Items 16–17), municipal councils are legally permitted to fund councillor education, tertiary degrees, short courses and bursaries.

It is therefore not an abuse of public resources to educate councillors.