South Africans have once again had their say at the ballot box.

Yet beyond the political contests of the 2026 local government elections lies a far more urgent question about the relationship between citizens and the state: what happens to public finance when faith in public institutions erodes?

The government relies on taxation to fund public services, maintain infrastructure, and drive social development.

While paying tax is a legal duty, a citizen’s willingness to comply voluntarily depends heavily on how they view the institutions collecting and spending their money.

Taxation is not merely a financial transaction; it is a relationship built on trust.

Recent Afrobarometer data underscores just how fragile that relationship has become: only 26% of South Africans trust their local government leaders somewhat or a lot, and just 25% rate their local councillors positively.

When residents, from major metros to smaller Eastern Cape municipalities, doubt that local institutions act in their interests, their view of the link between taxes paid and services received inevitably sours.

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) administers the tax system, collects revenue and facilitates compliance.

The government, across its departments and spheres, sets policy priorities and delivers services using those funds.

A taxpayer may trust Sars to apply tax laws fairly and professionally while deeply questioning whether politicians and officials spend public money responsibly.

Conversely, frustration over potholes, water outages, or failing municipal services does not automatically mean a lack of confidence in Sars.

Still, the two are bound together by the social contract.

Citizens contribute to the fiscus expecting the state to uphold its end of the bargain: delivering public goods, maintaining accountability and spending responsibly.

This expectation is central to the reciprocal relationship between taxpayers and the government.

When citizens feel that reciprocity is broken, questions of fairness move to the centre of voluntary tax compliance.

Compliance is often framed around enforcement — audits, penalties and the threat of prosecution.

While deterrence is essential to protect the integrity of the tax system, enforcement alone cannot sustain compliance, especially when no revenue authority has the capacity to monitor every taxpayer. Trust fills that gap.

My research into trust-based voluntary tax compliance among SA small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) shows that a taxpayer’s relationship with the revenue authority goes far beyond filing returns and making payments.

What drives voluntary compliance is whether taxpayers feel treated fairly, whether tax rules are communicated clearly, and whether the institution itself is seen as legitimate and transparent.

The findings also showed that perceptions of government service delivery play a role in improving voluntary tax compliance.

Legally, of course, tax obligations are not conditional on service delivery.

Citizens cannot legally withhold taxes because they are dissatisfied with government performance.

Yet recognising a legal obligation is not the same as being willing to comply.

People may pay simply to avoid penalties, but voluntary compliance is far stronger, and more sustainable, when they view the tax system as fair and credible.

This matters deeply for small businesses.

Many SMEs operate with tight margins and limited administrative capacity.

Their relationship with Sars is shaped by their everyday experiences: how easily they can access help, understand complex requirements and navigate compliance processes.

Clear communication and fair treatment turn compliance from a burden into a co-operative relationship.

As newly elected local leaders settle into office, three priorities stand out.

First, accountability must outlast campaigns.

Publishing dense annual reports and financial statements is not enough.

Communities need clear, accessible explanations of how public money is spent and what outcomes are achieved.

Second, trust requires consistent conduct.

Public institutions must earn credibility through everyday integrity, fairness and responsiveness.

Sars must continue strengthening its legitimacy through accessible taxpayer support and transparent communication.

Third, the link between tax and delivery needs honest public engagement.

Citizens should clearly see why taxes are collected, how revenue funds public priorities and which spheres of government are accountable for spending it.

Ultimately, a functioning tax system is a shared responsibility.

Citizens have a legal duty to comply; Sars has a duty to administer the system fairly and efficiently; and the government has a constitutional duty to account for public resources and service delivery.

Elections decide who holds public office, but ballots alone do not restore institutional trust.

That requires sustained accountability long after voting day.

Alongside asking citizens to meet their tax obligations, we must ask what public institutions are doing to earn their confidence.

Voluntary tax compliance is not built on blind trust.

It is built when institutions prove they are worthy of it.