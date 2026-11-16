This glorious morning, sitting in a garden under an azure sky and the sea sighing its secrets far away, I was once more conscious of how wonderful life in Gqeberha is … if lived in the moment.

My mind relaxed and at ease, I basked in God’s creation.

The sight of the electrified wall surrounding my enclave broke the spell.

Like a douche of cold water, the reality of a filthy, trashed city where nothing works ... in a country where every government department, including our police service, is corrupt, and despite trillions spent, we do not have a sustainable supply of electricity or water.

Some 12-million people do not have work.

Our murder, rape and gender-based violence statistics, where a woman is raped and killed every few hours, are among the worst, if not the worst, in the world.

We are a people at war with ourselves.

Our president and his cohorts, sheltering behind their armies of guards and ensconced in their fortified homes, are so far removed from the reality of existence in SA that one despairs at their ineptitude to restore peace and order.

On his first public appearance, after being freed from jail in 1990, Nelson Mandela addressed the crowd in a spirit of democracy and peace for all.

He said that he stood there not as a prophet, but as a humble servant of the people, and dedicated the rest of his life to the will of the people.

He was a prime example of ubuntu (I am because we are).

His embodiment of this philosophy of mutual respect and militancy was instrumental in averting a civil war, empowering SA to experience a peaceful, post-apartheid transition in 1994.

However, after Mandela’s death, the euphoria of a country destined for peace and prosperity was brutally shattered by his erstwhile comrades, who figuratively and posthumously knifed him in the back … et tu Brutus!

The solemn oath of allegiance they swore to uphold the country’s principles and morals has been violated as they could not wait to pillage anything and everything, even the bread out of starving children’s mouths.

A country’s greatest asset is the mind of its children.

Do we want them to be like us?

Mandela’s statement that "education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” must be a major priority.

Not the present-day shambles where we are unable, despite repeated promises to eradicate pit toilets, maintain buildings or deliver books on time, transport and so on.

There is a solution — the power of Christian citizens.

Statistics South Africa's Census 2022 confirms there are about 53-million Christians in more than 7,500 registered parishes in SA.

Just imagine if all Christians banded together and said enough is enough.

Sermons should be relevant to the times we live in, and concentrate on the evils of gender-based violence and femicide, murder, xenophobia and corruption.

Every municipal council should have a non-voting clergyman as a councillor.

It is imperative if we are to abolish the scourges that there is a concerted effort by all of us working together: churches, politicians, police, schools, universities and community forums.

We have only two choices in life: to be positive or negative.

When Christian people align our thinking and use prayer as a coping mechanism to promote overall wellbeing, we are changing negative minds to being positive.

As a committed Christian, I can attest to the power of prayer and know a positive approach, firmly believing in our Creator’s intercession, will liberate our country from the mess it is in.

And please, no more commissions of inquiry.

Healing can only occur when we discard our political, racial and other differences and do unto others as we would want them to do unto us.

The Lord will only help those who help themselves.

Involvement in church outreach programmes, feeding schemes and cleaning the junk off the pavement are a few of so many positive actions every one of us can contribute to restoring our city.

And remember “you are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean, in a drop".

How about a lapel badge with a slogan “Ubuntu” to visibly unite us all?

Mother Theresa said: “Peace begins with a smile."

So let us, today, try a few more smiles and, difficult as it may be, see the tar round the pothole rather than the pothole.

“Today lived well, makes every yesterday a dream of happiness and every tomorrow a vision of hope.” (Sanskrit)

Let’s make our city the friendly city again.