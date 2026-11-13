Few issues provoke outrage more quickly than seeing a politician with a criminal record return to power.

For many South Africans, the prospect of someone who once harmed society serving a prison sentence and later becoming a cabinet minister appears fundamentally incompatible with ethical leadership and public accountability.

Yet South Africa's constitution permits precisely this outcome under certain circumstances.

While many view such appointments as morally troubling, the constitutional framework was designed to distinguish between criminal punishment and permanent political exclusion.

Understanding why requires examining the country's history and the values upon which the democratic state was founded.

The constitutional position cannot be separated from SA's liberation struggle.

Under apartheid, imprisonment was used as a political instrument rather than a response to genuine criminal conduct.

Opposition leaders, activists and trade unionists were prosecuted under laws designed to suppress dissent.

When the constitution was drafted, its architects consciously rejected the idea that a criminal conviction should permanently bar someone from public office.

Such a principle would have excluded many former political prisoners from participating in the new government.

Instead, the constitution embraced the principles of human dignity, rehabilitation and democratic participation, ensuring that individuals would not be condemned indefinitely for past convictions.

Section 47(1)(e) of the constitution disqualifies anyone sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment without the option of a fine from serving in parliament.

However, this disqualification is temporary.

Five years after completing the sentence, the individual regains eligibility to serve in parliament and may be appointed to cabinet.

From a constitutional perspective, the logic is clear.

Once a sentence has been served and the prescribed period has passed, a citizen's political rights should be restored.

However, what is legally permissible is not always socially acceptable.

Critics argue that this framework creates a contradiction between the standards applied to public officials and those faced by ordinary citizens.

Many South Africans struggle to secure employment because of criminal records that affect their opportunities years after their sentences have ended.

Yet politicians convicted of serious offences can eventually serve again in government.

The issue, however, extends beyond criminal convictions.

It raises broader concerns about the standards used to select individuals for positions of public leadership.

Across all spheres of government, there is a growing perception that political office is increasingly treated as a continuation of public-sector careers rather than a calling grounded in public service.

It is not uncommon for government employees approaching retirement to enter politics by seeking elected office after spending decades within the administrative machinery of the state.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with experienced public servants seeking election, the trend often fuels perceptions that public office has become part of a political career pathway rather than a mechanism for community representation and democratic renewal.

Public concern becomes even more pronounced when individuals are appointed to executive portfolios requiring specialised knowledge and professional expertise.

Supporters of the current system argue that ministers are elected political leaders whose primary responsibility is to provide vision, oversight and policy direction rather than technical expertise.

However, critics contend that effective oversight becomes difficult when ministers lack the knowledge necessary to challenge advice, scrutinise technical proposals or understand the complexities of the sectors they oversee.

Consequently, many ministers spend a significant portion of their terms relying heavily on advisers, consultants and departmental experts to guide decision-making.

While expert advice is essential in any modern government, excessive dependence on advisers can undermine accountability and create uncertainty about where real decision-making authority resides.

When policies succeed, elected leaders often receive the credit. When they fail, responsibility is frequently attributed to officials and advisers who were never elected to govern.

This reality raises uncomfortable but necessary questions.

Should the qualifications required to oversee multi-billion-rand budgets and critical national infrastructure projects be no more demanding than the minimum legal requirements for holding political office?

Should leadership of technically complex departments depend primarily on political loyalty, party deployment or electoral considerations, rather than demonstrated competence and expertise?

Supporters of the existing constitutional framework caution against introducing rigid eligibility requirements.

They correctly point out that democracy should not become a technocracy in which academic credentials become a prerequisite for public representation.

Nevertheless, voters are entitled to expect a reasonable balance between democratic representation and competence.

Effective governance depends not only on legal eligibility but also on the ability to understand complex policy environments, manage public institutions effectively, and exercise sound judgment in the national interest.

Importantly, the constitution establishes minimum legal requirements rather than definitive standards of leadership.

Political parties retain substantial discretion over who they nominate to parliament and recommend for executive office.

They may choose to impose stricter criteria relating to integrity, professional competence, experience and ethical conduct.

In practice, however, parties often treat constitutional compliance as sufficient, leaving little distinction between legal eligibility and suitability for leadership.

This is where the real challenge lies.

The constitution provides a floor, not a ceiling.

Ultimately, the debate is not merely about whether a former prisoner can become a cabinet minister.

The deeper issue concerns the standards that society believes should apply to those entrusted with public power.

South Africa's democratic order was founded on the principle that people are capable of redemption and should not be excluded from public life.

That principle remains essential.

Yet democratic maturity requires more than adherence to the minimum requirements of the law.

It demands leadership grounded in integrity, competence, accountability and a genuine commitment to public service.

The law can restore a person's rights.

It cannot restore public trust.

That responsibility rests with political parties, elected leaders and ultimately the voters, who must decide whether legality alone is enough for those seeking to govern a nation.