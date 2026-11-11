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WANDILE SIHLOBO
WANDILE SIHLOBO

Unlocking 2.5 million hectares through strategic partnerships and diversified international export destinations

Success of canola offers inspiration for other crop expansion in SA

Record harvest expectations offer a practical roadmap for inclusive land reform under the master plan

  • Wandile Sihlobo
4 min read
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Several agricultural commodities and value chains have shown admirable progress in South Africa over time.

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