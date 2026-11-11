Several agricultural commodities and value chains have shown admirable progress in South Africa over time.
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Unlocking 2.5 million hectares through strategic partnerships and diversified international export destinations
Record harvest expectations offer a practical roadmap for inclusive land reform under the master plan
Several agricultural commodities and value chains have shown admirable progress in South Africa over time.
Create a free account or sign in to read this article.