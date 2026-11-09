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Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police on parade at the Donkin Reserve.
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police on parade at the Donkin Reserve.Picture: Werner Hills

Letter: The mystery of missing patrols

Residents need police on the streets, not just on parade

Reader asks why officers seen on parade are missing from beachfront beats and crime hotspots

1 min read

Recently, on front page of The Herald, a group of policemen were pictured on parade, listening to instructions.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • A front-page photograph in The Herald showing police officers on parade prompted community questions regarding actual deployment.
  • The letter queries why officers remain unseen on scheduled beachfront patrols and across high-crime neighbourhoods.
  • A direct question is raised regarding the exact number of active police officers stationed in Nelson Mandela Bay, excluding Despatch and Kariega.

Recently, on front page of The Herald, a group of policemen were pictured on parade, listening to instructions.

Where do all these police come from as they are never seen patrolling on the beachfront as promised nor in high crime areas?

Just how many police are there in Nelson Mandela Bay, excluding Despatch and Kariega?

K R Smallwood