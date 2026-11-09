Recently, on front page of The Herald, a group of policemen were pictured on parade, listening to instructions.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- A front-page photograph in The Herald showing police officers on parade prompted community questions regarding actual deployment.
- The letter queries why officers remain unseen on scheduled beachfront patrols and across high-crime neighbourhoods.
- A direct question is raised regarding the exact number of active police officers stationed in Nelson Mandela Bay, excluding Despatch and Kariega.