In the three months since the start of the new financial year, major repairs, maintenance and upgrades are under way at some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s best-known public and heritage spaces.

The work comes as the Mandela Bay Development Agency undertakes a broader reset after a period of limited progress, with a renewed focus on getting the basics in place, projects moving, and delivering visible impact across the city.

From Fort Frederick and Kings Beach to the Baakens Valley and Route 67, the MBDA is at work.

Following a board-led strategic review in mid-April, the agency has committed itself to doing the basics well and tackling the game changers.

Now, the Donkin flag is flying again. This is no ordinary flag, it is the largest hoisted flag in Africa, the size of a tennis court.

The flag had been down for some time because the automated system had developed substantial mechanical and electrical problems.

Several cables had come loose from the main pulley system at the top of the pole.

The cables had to be manually repositioned and brought back into their correct operating positions.

The whole system was tested before being put back into operation.

The flag will be hoisted daily, as long as the weather safely allows.

Down at Kings Beach, the lake which was completed and launched in 2013 is receiving attention too.

This work is part of the MBDA’s support of the initiative to host the international lifesaving world championships.

Maintenance work has been done on the pumping system to improve the condition and appearance of this important public space.

While there is still work to be done, the lake is already looking noticeably better and progress is being made.

Kings Beach is one of the city's busiest public recreational spaces, and the lake forms part of the beachfront environment used by residents and visitors.

Visitors to Fort Frederick may also have noticed some positive changes taking place around this important heritage landmark.

Work is under way this week to replace the perimeter fence to improve security and provide a more accessible environment for people visiting the Fort and its surrounding area.

The fence construction is part of the Baakens Zipline project.

Earlier in July, we informed tourism stakeholders that this project would kick off soon.

The construction of the fence is part of securing the zipline site and creating a barrier to prevent waste dumping.

The zipline fencing programme forms part of ongoing work on public and heritage spaces managed through the MBDA, and its continued commitment to improving and activating key public and heritage spaces across the Bay.

The zipline is budgeted at R15m, and stems from the agency’s 2014 Baakens redevelopment plan, which was followed by a feasibility study and business plan for the zipline in 2019.

The proposed route connects Fort Frederick with the Lower Baakens Valley.

Supporting work includes plans for walkways, parking, utilities and service areas, together with improvements to the surrounding environment.

The current cleaning, clearing and security work is part of preparing the precinct for this further development.

Elsewhere in the Baakens, basic site work has begun, focused on cleaning, clearing and security.

The work follows concerns that were raised about the condition of the valley and the need to address maintenance and security before moving ahead with any other developments.

The MBDA has also completed repairs and maintenance on selected Route 67 infrastructure and public art installations.

An assessment found damaged wayfinding markers, missing and deteriorated plaques, faded artwork and other damage caused by vandalism and exposure to the weather.

Selected installations have now been repaired, plaques have been restored or replaced, and benches and bins repainted and restored.

This is the direction the Mandela Bay Development Agency is committed to maintaining.

The work undertaken is modest in some cases, but not insignificant.

Fort Frederick, the Donkin, Baakens Valley, Route 67 and Kings Beach sit within some of the city's most recognisable public, heritage and tourism space, and form an important part of how the city presents itself to residents and visitors.

The work under way pays particular attention to those parts of the city where public space, heritage, tourism and future development intersect.

There are also small but encouraging signs of change in the everyday experience of the city.

Every Wednesday at 5pm, runners from Chillies Athletics Club set out on a group run from a Humewood gym.

I have joined them for the past four weeks, running through the inner city along Govan Mbeki Avenue as far as Mount Road.

The clearest sense of a city’s progress comes from the small details encountered and experienced in the ordinary course of a day.

It has been encouraging to see the improving state of cleanliness along the route.

We are not there yet, but the work is happening.