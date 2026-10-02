Youth training and concert are music to our ears

Without music, life would be a mistake.

These famous words by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche are relevant even to this day.

That is why it is so encouraging to note that a taste of culture will be on offer this weekend, with a special concert involving the youth.

Today's edition features a report on young musicians from across the region who will have the chance to share their talents in Gqeberha as part of the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (ECPYO) Youth Orchestral Experience.

This comes as the group have been participating in an intensive five-day orchestral programme aimed at exposing them to professional standards and developing their skills.

What is especially promising is that the young participants have had the opportunity to work with specialists, a privilege that is not extended to many.

Sadly, many of our public schools face major challenges in providing quality music education, with it generally seen as a niche subject.

What needs to be acknowledged is that its values extend beyond learning to play an instrument because the discipline of practising and applying practical teachings can be used in various other aspects of life.

Many schools rightfully focus on improving their soccer fields and cricket nets because we are a nation of sporting enthusiasts.

Our rugby team has also proven that sport is a powerful unifying factor.

Sport also has the potential to keep young people off the streets and away from mischief.

However, music can do the same.

It has the power to bring people of different walks of life together, and more could be done to strike a chord with our youth and show them that opportunities do exist in the arts.

That is why this weekend's event is a breath of fresh air.

The youth orchestra will perform works by Karl Jenkins and Jean Sibelius, alongside music by Coldplay, iconic film themes and more.

It is being conducted by SA's Eddie Clayton, a musical director, conductor, arranger and composer who has worked across orchestral, educational and musical-theatre environments, including with youth orchestras.

The concert, on October 3, will be held at the NMU south campus auditorium in Gqeberha at 4pm.

The hope is that these young people will leave the training and concert not only as better musicians but as better people.