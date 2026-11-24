Continental Tyre is considering halting production at its historic Gqeberha plant, placing approximately 950 jobs at risk and intensifying concerns over the future of South Africa’s tyre manufacturing sector. The facility, which has been in operation since 1947, faces mounting headwinds including cheap import competition, rising energy costs, infrastructure instability, and persistent production underutilisation.

The development unfolds as government scrutiny mounts over trade protections. An ITAC investigation into Chinese exporters allegedly evading anti-dumping duties via Southeast Asia recently lapsed without permanent measures being finalised, underscoring broader structural vulnerabilities across the domestic automotive supply chain.