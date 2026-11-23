The Competition Commission has defended its revised agreement with social media platform X and its artificial intelligence arm, arguing that the deal gives South African media houses practical tools to explore digital revenue and manage content usage. However, the settlement has sparked criticism over its lack of guaranteed publisher income.

While industry analysts question the tangible economic return for struggling local newsrooms, the regulator maintains that transitioning from contested remedies to an agreed framework offers a realistic foundation for future collective bargaining and technical empowerment.