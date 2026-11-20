Volkswagen Group Africa has reached a historic milestone at its Kariega facility with the production of its first-ever sport-utility vehicle, the Tengo. Backed by a R4bn investment, the new SUV rolled off the assembly line on 9 November, marking the Eastern Cape plant's first addition to its model lineup since 2010.
Developed in collaboration with Volkswagen's Brazilian division and adapted for right-hand-drive African markets, the Tengo boasts 45% local component sourcing. The vehicle is set to expand the brand's continental footprint, with local showroom arrivals anticipated in early 2027.
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