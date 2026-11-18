



Telkom has struck an agreement with Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite internet service, Amazon Leo, to extend connectivity to businesses and eligible public-sector customers in areas where traditional networks struggle to provide reliable coverage.

The agreement was signed by Openserve, Telkom’s wholly owned wholesale and infrastructure subsidiary, which will incorporate satellite connectivity into its existing services.

Under the arrangement, Openserve will distribute Amazon Leo connectivity while remaining the service provider to end users. The satellite service will form part of its broader connectivity offering rather than replace its existing fibre and other network infrastructure.

Low-Earth-orbit satellites operate much closer to the earth than traditional geostationary satellites. This can reduce the delay in transmitting data, making the technology more suitable for applications that depend on responsive internet connections.

The agreement is aimed at locations where fibre, mobile and fixed-wireless networks cannot adequately meet customers’ needs because of limited coverage, capacity or reliability.

Satellite connectivity could also provide backup for cellular infrastructure, helping businesses and public institutions maintain connections when terrestrial networks are disrupted.

The arrangement potentially gives Telkom another way to serve customers in remote or difficult-to-reach locations without relying exclusively on the construction of new ground-based infrastructure.

However, the announcement does not identify specific rollout locations or provide a timetable for the introduction of services in the Eastern Cape.

The deal is distinct from a separate agreement announced in July involving Herotel and evry, which is aimed at bringing Amazon Leo services to residential customers and small businesses.

Commercial availability under that arrangement is expected in 2027. Telkom’s agreement is focused on businesses and eligible public-sector customers.



