An elderly Bathurst resident is expected to appear in court soon after police arrested him for being in possession of hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a large cache of firearms.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said vigilant policing led to the arrest of a 62-year-old man and the confiscation of 15 firearms, a pellet gun, and a large quantity of ammunition on Thursday.
"Police responded to information regarding a man allegedly in possession of firearms in Bathurst.
"Upon arrival at the premises, members questioned the suspect about whether he owned any firearms.
"The suspect confirmed that he did and indicated that they were hidden underneath a mattress.
"Members searched the bed and recovered two firearms whose licences had expired on July 6 2016."
McCarthy said when questioned about whether he possessed any additional firearms, the suspect confirmed that there were more locked inside a safe.
"Upon opening the safe, police discovered an extensive cache of firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts."
The list of firearms and accessories confiscated include:
- 1x Silver Taurus .38 Special handgun (loaded with five live rounds)
- 1x Black Star handgun with one magazine (loaded with six live rounds)
- 1x Black Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum handgun
- 1x Silver Taurus PT 99 AF 9mm Parabellum handgun with one magazine
- 1x Silver H&R handgun
- 1x Small silver handgun
- 1x 9.5 Mannlicher Mauser rifle
- 1x .303 rifle
- 1x Black Remington rifle fitted with a Schmidt & Bender scope
- 1x .222 Black Sako Riihimäki rifle fitted with a black Titan scope
- 1x .30-06 Winchester rifle fitted with a black Leupold scope
- 1x .22 rifle
- 1x .22 black rifle fitted with a scope
- 1x Black short double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun
- 1x Black Gamo pellet gun fitted with a scope
- 1x Black steel rifle silencer
- 5x Rifle breech bolts/locks
- 5x Empty magazines
- Gunpowder in a plastic container
The ammunition confiscated includes:
- 1 140x .22 rifle live rounds
- 283x 9mm live rounds
- 227x .30-06 rifle live rounds
- 210x Shotgun shells
- 177x 9x19mm live rounds
- 163x .38 Special live rounds
- 150x .357 handgun live rounds
- 100x .25-06 rifle live rounds
- 86x .222 rifle live rounds
- 68x .22-250 rifle live rounds
- 60x .20-06 rifle live rounds
The suspect was arrested on the scene and faces charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition under the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No 60 of 2000).
He is expected to appear before the Port Alfred magistrate's court soon.
Sarah Baartman District commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso commended the Bathurst members for their swift action and thorough search, noting that removing illegal and unlicensed firearms from communities remained a top priority in curbing violent crime.
Anyone with information regarding illegal firearms or criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or report it anonymously via the MySAPS app.