An elderly Bathurst resident is expected to appear in court soon after police arrested him for being in possession of hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a large cache of firearms.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said vigilant policing led to the arrest of a 62-year-old man and the confiscation of 15 firearms, a pellet gun, and a large quantity of ammunition on Thursday.

"Police responded to information regarding a man allegedly in possession of firearms in Bathurst.

"Upon arrival at the premises, members questioned the suspect about whether he owned any firearms.

"The suspect confirmed that he did and indicated that they were hidden underneath a mattress.

"Members searched the bed and recovered two firearms whose licences had expired on July 6 2016."

McCarthy said when questioned about whether he possessed any additional firearms, the suspect confirmed that there were more locked inside a safe.

"Upon opening the safe, police discovered an extensive cache of firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts."

The list of firearms and accessories confiscated include:

1x Silver Taurus .38 Special handgun (loaded with five live rounds)

1x Black Star handgun with one magazine (loaded with six live rounds)

1x Black Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum handgun

1x Silver Taurus PT 99 AF 9mm Parabellum handgun with one magazine

1x Silver H&R handgun

1x Small silver handgun

1x 9.5 Mannlicher Mauser rifle

1x .303 rifle

1x Black Remington rifle fitted with a Schmidt & Bender scope

1x .222 Black Sako Riihimäki rifle fitted with a black Titan scope

1x .30-06 Winchester rifle fitted with a black Leupold scope

1x .22 rifle

1x .22 black rifle fitted with a scope

1x Black short double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun

1x Black Gamo pellet gun fitted with a scope

1x Black steel rifle silencer

5x Rifle breech bolts/locks

5x Empty magazines

Gunpowder in a plastic container The ammunition confiscated includes:

1 140x .22 rifle live rounds

283x 9mm live rounds

227x .30-06 rifle live rounds

210x Shotgun shells

177x 9x19mm live rounds

163x .38 Special live rounds

150x .357 handgun live rounds

100x .25-06 rifle live rounds

86x .222 rifle live rounds

68x .22-250 rifle live rounds

60x .20-06 rifle live rounds The suspect was arrested on the scene and faces charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition under the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No 60 of 2000).

He is expected to appear before the Port Alfred magistrate's court soon.

Sarah Baartman District commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso commended the Bathurst members for their swift action and thorough search, noting that removing illegal and unlicensed firearms from communities remained a top priority in curbing violent crime.