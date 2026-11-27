While land animals like lions and rhinos naturally capture public interest, marine scientists are finding it much harder to connect audiences with the ocean's hidden ecosystems. At a recent workshop in Nature's Valley, South African National Parks (SANParks) experts gathered to explore how to transform marine science communication and make underwater conservation truly resonate with the public.

From low video engagement to the physical invisibility of marine species, conservationists face unique hurdles in getting people to care about ocean life. Through new strategies, community outreach, and international partnerships with France, researchers aim to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and public engagement.