Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane said the province was ready to welcome thousands of visitors, describing Mlambo-Ngcuka as a remarkable leader whose contribution extended beyond SA’s borders.

“She has done wonderful things for humanity. Not only here in the province, for the people of KwaZulu-Natal, for the people of SA, as well as the people of the globe. We are hugely indebted to her,” he said.

Mabuyane described her as a humble, down-to-earth leader who had left a lasting legacy, particularly in the fight for women’s emancipation.

“Indeed, a big tree has fallen. But she is leaving behind a solid legacy and an indelible mark.

“We should look up to people like her and follow in her footsteps in ensuring that we move ahead with the transformation of our country, particularly in driving the agenda of women’s emancipation,” he said.

On the state of readiness, Mabuyane said the provincial government was supporting the national government in ensuring that all arrangements were in place.

Lessons from previous high-profile funerals, including that of former president Nelson Mandela, would inform the preparations.

“We have hosted funerals before, like that of president Mandela.

“We have learnt lessons from such funerals, and we are making it a point that the mistakes that were made are not repeated.

“We are clinical about everything we are doing. We are ready. Come Saturday, we will be ready for this very befitting send-off,” he said.

He said road maintenance in eXesi, which was under way this week, was intended to improve access for the expected influx of vehicles, rather than address previously neglected infrastructure.