The Automobile Association has issued a stark warning regarding South Africa's manufacturing sector, cautioning that more than 2,000 tyre-making jobs will have vanished from Nelson Mandela Bay in six years if Continental shuts down its Gqeberha factory. The potential closure by early 2027 threatens 950 positions and follows previous exits by Bridgestone and Goodyear, leaving the Eastern Cape without any tyre manufacturing facilities.

Highlighting systemic issues such as cheap imports, rising electricity tariffs, and logistical bottlenecks, the AA has called on the South African government and local carmakers to urgently clarify automotive policy and protect vital downstream component suppliers before the consultation window shuts.