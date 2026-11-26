The killing of innocent people for insurance payouts has become so widespread in the Eastern Cape that police have established a specialised provincial task team to dismantle the syndicates behind these and other chilling murder-for-money schemes.

The task team was established at the police's provincial headquarters in Zwelitsha on Thursday last week, amid growing concern that the criminal schemes, which had Gqeberha as their epicentre for several years, were now spreading to other parts of the province.

Authorities have identified a number of areas where these activities have surfaced, including Kariega, the Makana municipal area, as well as other parts of the Sarah Baartman district, raising alarm over the growing reach of syndicates prepared to orchestrate the killing of family members and other innocent people for financial gain.

This week, police uncovered an alleged murder-for-insurance syndicate in Gqeberha during a three-day intelligence-driven operation from Saturday to Monday, resulting in the arrest of seven people — five women and two men.

The arrests have exposed what police describe as a web of alleged conspirators, with different individuals playing roles ranging from masterminds and hitmen to those responsible for providing accommodation and transport during the planning and execution of attacks.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Khaya Tonjeni said detectives had established a team to deal with all open and active murder-for-money dockets.

"While the provincial office leads these investigations, skilled detectives have been deployed across all districts to ensure every area has the expertise to receive and investigate cases swiftly," Tonjeni said.

He said the decentralised, multi-layered strategy was intended to "nip contract killings in the bud".

"The recent arrests and rapid police responses show we are already off to a strong start with the latest arrests," Tonjeni said.

He said the task team would pay particular attention to killings motivated by insurance payouts, which also had a negative impact on insurers.

The latest investigation was triggered when a man alerted police to a suspicious robbery at his New Brighton home on Saturday.

Tonjeni said the victim had initially reported the theft of two TV sets and a cellphone.

After receiving assistance with the recovery of his property, he alerted police to another confrontation between himself and the alleged perpetrators.

"That lead was followed up and resulted in an insurance investigation," Tonjeni said.

As the investigation progressed, information emerged suggesting a possible conspiracy to murder the man to benefit from fraudulent insurance policy payouts.

Tonjeni said further details could not be disclosed at this stage.

However, he confirmed that a 19-year-old suspect was linked to the robbery, while a 35-year-old was allegedly involved in the suspected planned hit.

During the operation, police identified and intercepted a Volkswagen Polo, believed to be linked to the case, along Njoli Road.

The 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene, while another male suspect managed to flee.

The vehicle, suspected of having been used in the commission of an offence, was seized for further investigation.

The 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested in Kwazakhele in connection with a separate murder investigation, also linked to the alleged scheme.

Five women, aged between 38 and 44, were arrested in New Brighton and Wells Estate.

They appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday, where they were remanded for further investigation.

According to Tonjeni, four suspects had identified an alleged mastermind behind the operation in their sworn statements.

He said some of those implicated were related, while others were connected through the wider syndicate.

"It is a syndicate with different role-players," he said.

The alleged role-players included individuals responsible for arranging accommodation for planning purposes, transport and the services of hitmen.

"The investigation is less than a week old but has already uncovered a web of different syndicate members.

"The investigation is sensitive and has potential to cause injury and harm to many involved and affected, so police are treading meticulously to balance all those elements and minimise harm," Tonjeni said.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata commended police for their swift action.

"The alleged pursuit of conspiracies to murder for financial gain through insurance payouts is deeply disturbing.

"Human life is invaluable and must never be reduced to an opportunity for financial enrichment."

He said such criminal activities not only threatened the lives of innocent people but also caused immeasurable suffering to families and communities.

The latest arrests came against the backdrop of several cases that have exposed the devastating consequences of insurance-related murder plots in the province.

In 2023, 11 people were killed in KwaDwesi, KwaNobuhle, Despatch, Kamesh and Whittlesea in cases linked to insurance hits.

Six suspects were arrested, while a seventh is awaiting trial at the St Albans prison for alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

It is alleged that the suspects submitted fraudulent claims totalling R3,769,899 over a period of less than two years.

Of this amount, R2,629,899 was paid out, while a further R1.14m in claims was rejected.

In another disturbing case, a woman described as the mastermind behind the murder of her domestic worker was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2024, alongside her co-accused.

Zizipho Pani, 34, her husband Siyathemba James, 39, her relative and alleged hitman Sinethemba Pani, and Sizwesethu Jonas, 34, were sentenced for their roles in the attempted murder of the domestic worker and murder of her boyfriend.

The woman was also raped during the incident.

The two were stabbed at their home in Lingelihle, Nxuba (Cradock). Though the woman survived and testified against her attackers, her partner died.

Zizipho Pani had taken out insurance policies on the woman's life with Standard Bank and Absa in 2021, which would pay out R200,000 on her death.

With a promised bounty of R50,000, she solicited the services of hitmen to carry out the attack.

The disturbing trend has also prompted warnings from the insurance industry about the growing vulnerability of people who are unknowingly covered by policies taken out by relatives or other individuals.

At the launch of a crime prevention campaign at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Zwide, Gqeberha, last year, a senior Old Mutual employee warned that some people were allegedly identifying their own relatives as potential sources of income, plotting to have them killed to collect insurance payouts.

"They identify relatives as a quick investment. We lose people in these crimes.

"We're supposed to protect our own. Some among us [allegedly] sell this information, especially when someone is sick or unhealthy," he said.

He said the industry had also identified a growing practice of extended family members taking out cover on relatives.

Some personal information was allegedly being shared with loan sharks. In some cases, the loan sharks themselves allegedly paid the premiums.

Meanwhile, community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha praised what he described as the concerted efforts of police to tackle the syndicates and urged the public to establish whether they had been insured without their knowledge.

Nqatha also called on insurance companies to consult family members of deceased policyholders before paying out claims.

"As the Eastern Cape government, we are deeply concerned about the killing of innocent people for financial gain through insurance policies.

"The men and women in blue will continue to work diligently to clamp down on insurance policy syndicates in the province," he said.

He condemned the crimes as "barbaric".

Nqatha said the establishment of the specialised task team signalled a concerted effort by police to tackle a criminal enterprise in which the people closest to a victim could become their greatest threat, all for the promise of an insurance payout.

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