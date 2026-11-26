With the National Senior Certificate exams ending this week, thousands of matriculants are preparing for the mass migration to the coast for the first week of December.

Known as ‘Rage’ festivals, these week-long parties are a rite of passage for teens, and a period of high anxiety that many parents loathe.

Automobile Association of SA (AA) chief executive Bobby Ramagwede has urged matriculants and their families to plan for the road ahead before the end-of-year celebrations begin.

“You have worked hard, and you’ve earned a summer of parties, festivals and nights out,” he said.

“I want you to enjoy every minute. I also want you to get to the coast safely, make smart choices, and get back home to the people who love you.”

Before hitting the N2 or N3, he advised that young drivers must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, and ensure to check tyres, brakes, and wipers.

The journey to the coast is long, so groups should share the driving load, take regular breaks, and avoid driver fatigue.

He urged young people to be wary of opportunistic unregistered drivers trying to capitalise on the influx of teenagers, as well as their friends in their company.

“The riskiest moment of your week may not involve a stranger at all,” Ramagwede said.

“It may be an exhausted friend with car keys who has been drinking, offering to shuttle you between beach events.

“Say no. I know it’s awkward, especially if they initially brought you.”

He said the AA was also asking families to agree on a code word with their children before their trip.

If their child sent it, a parent could book them a verified premium ride from afar, arrange for a trusted local contact to intervene, or pay for a safe place to sleep.

“Conversations can happen in the morning.

“Nobody regrets calling for a safe lift, but many regret accepting one from an unsafe driver.”

He also urged partying matriculants to be aware that pedestrians made up 45.1% of road deaths in SA in 2023, and walking along unlit coastal highways or beachfront roads between Rage venues after drinking was extremely dangerous.

Five things to do before hitting the highway for Rage

Matriculants and their families should:

Check vehicle roadworthiness (tyres, brakes, wipers) and plan driving shifts;

Plan how you will safely commute between festival venues and your accommodation;

Agree on a code word that triggers a booked ride or safe intervention, no questions asked;

Never drive after drinking, even the morning after, and never accept a lift from someone who has been drinking; and

Save the free emergency 112 number on your cellphone, 10111 for the police, 10177 for an ambulance and 0861-000-234 for the AA. “The next few years will take you places you cannot yet imagine, and I want you there for all of it,” Ramagwede said.