Hundreds of George residents, stakeholders and community activists packed into the Conville Community Hall as they waited for their turn to raise their frustrations with the public protector over challenges in accessing government services and the treatment of vulnerable communities.

The engagement formed part of the office of the public protector’s Disability Rights Awareness Month Road Show.

The event invited residents to bring forward complaints about undue delays in processing applications for RDP houses, social grants, identity documents, birth certificates and other government services.

Among those who used the opportunity was 64-year-old Joyce Oliphant, who has been blind since 2009 and said people living with visual impairments were increasingly vulnerable to crime and needed better protection in their communities.

She said she had experienced attempted break-ins at her home and called on police and law enforcement officers to increase patrols in areas where people with visual impairments lived.

“We need to be taken to a place of safety or to have young people employed as caregivers who will stay with us or visit often and assist us, while also ensuring we are safe from being targeted by local gangs,” she said.

She also called for more police officers to be trained in sign language and to learn how to use assistive writing technology, including devices used by blind people to write.

She said people with visual impairments wanted to be treated with dignity and given the opportunity to complete official documents independently, rather than relying on others to read or fill in forms on their behalf.

“We are tired of being treated like we are illiterate,” she said.

“We want to be able to write our own affidavits at the station or anywhere else that requires us to fill in a form.

“We want to do it ourselves and submit it.”

Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka said the outreach was part of efforts to make the office more accessible to communities and hear directly from people about the challenges they faced when dealing with government institutions.

She said the constitution called on the public sector to be accessible to all members of the public.

“We have decided to come out and hear from the people themselves what the challenges are and how we can make our services more accessible to people,” she said.

The engagement brought together several stakeholders, including representatives from housing and infrastructure, the SA Social Security Agency, SA Police Service, local municipalities and other government departments.

Community activist and SA National Civics Organisation member Apiwe Nyanisa also raised concerns about healthcare services in George, particularly the availability of ambulances and the time residents spent waiting for emergency assistance.

Nyanisa claimed that despite George having a population of more than 200,000, only three ambulances were operating to serve the town and surrounding areas.

He also raised concerns about residents affected by disasters earlier this year, saying some homeowners were struggling to access assistance from the municipality because their homes were brick structures rather than informal dwellings.