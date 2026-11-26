While it may be one of the creepiest landmarks in the province, The Owl House is a unique example of unfiltered creativity and symbolism brought to life by the late visionary artist Helen Martins.

And this weekend — 50 years after her death — the sleepy town of Nieu-Bethesda will commemorate Martins’ life and legacy to ensure her extraordinary world remains alive.

Owl House Foundation (OHF) vice-chair Nils Flaatten said the commemoration would mark both a moment of remembrance and a renewed commitment to safeguarding the Owl House and Camel Yard for future generations.

“At its heart will be the unveiling of the first phase of a new Memorial Garden beside the Owl House, which will in due course feature a life-size sculpture of Martins, donated by acclaimed South African sculptor Angus Taylor,” Flaatten said.

“The day’s programme will also bring together the foundation’s heritage initiatives and community activities, celebrating the enduring cultural significance of a place that continues to captivate visitors from SA and around the world."

The new Memorial Garden of remembrance, reflection and light, taking shape on the Owl House Foundation’s property beside the National Heritage Site, has been designed by architect and OHF board member Daniël van der Merwe, as a place for quiet reflection and contemplation.

The first phase, to be unveiled on Saturday, will contain a large reflection pond which will, once funding permits, host the sculpture of Martins as the centrepiece.

“Once completed, the garden will offer visitors a tranquil Karoo landscape — a contemplative meadow where the interplay of sculpture, water, sky and light creates space to reflect on Martins’ life, artistic vision and extraordinary legacy.

“The project represents an important addition to the experience of visiting the Owl House: a place not only to encounter Martins’ work, but also to pause and consider the imagination, determination and deeply personal vision behind it."

Taylor has also donated two further sculptures, each more than 2m high, which are planned for installation along the Owl House Route between the N9 turn-off to Nieu-Bethesda and the town itself.

Flaatten said alongside these physical enhancements, the foundation had advanced an important digital heritage initiative designed to document and preserve the Owl House and its collection of sculptures.

OHF board member Dr Stefano Nappo collaborated with Global Digital Heritage Afrika (GDHA), based at the University of Cape Town, to create highly accurate three-dimensional digital models of the Owl House’s interior and exterior, as well as numerous sculptures in the Camel Yard.

Using advanced LiDAR (light detection and ranging) scanning and digital photography, the team captured detailed digital records of the site and its artworks.

The resulting models will be made available online through the foundation’s refreshed website, extending access to this unique heritage resource beyond the physical boundaries of Nieu-Bethesda.

“The models will enable remote exploration of the museum while providing a valuable resource for researchers and supporting future repair, restoration and conservation work.

“They represent an investment in the long-term documentation of a heritage site whose significance extends well beyond the Karoo.

“The digital initiative forms part of the foundation’s broader commitment to ensuring that the Owl House remains accessible, understood and protected in an increasingly digital world."

Another major development is the publication of For the Love of Light: The Owl House — A Visual Journey, an illustrated book that brings together years of work celebrating the site through photography and visual storytelling.

Led by Van der Merwe, edited by Elzilda Bekker of De Kat and featuring evocative photographs by acclaimed photographer Merwelene van der Merwe, the book offers a compelling visual encounter with the Owl House and its singular artistic world.

The book is also an important fundraising initiative for the foundation, with proceeds from its sale contributing towards the ongoing work of preserving and promoting the Owl House.

Adding to the excitement is that the foundation’s board was notified in October that it had won a Gold award in further recognition for its work from the Heritage Association of SA.

OHF chair Andre Marais attended the association’s 25th Symposium in Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet) earlier this month to accept the award.

The foundation’s formal commemoration will take place on Saturday alongside a programme of activities involving the Owl House and the wider Nieu-Bethesda community.

The programme is as follows:

• Commemoration and garden inauguration: A walk to the Owl House for the official anniversary commemoration, the unveiling of the first phase of the Memorial Garden and an address by invited speakers;

• Acknowledgement at the Kitching Fossil Centre: Recognition of Ross Foxton’s donation of the property to the centre, a positive development for the area’s heritage community; and

• Community Langtafel lunch: Nieu-Bethesda Tourism plans a communal long-table lunch in Martins Street, in front of the Owl House. Food will be available for purchase from participating local eating establishments, offering visitors an opportunity to share a meal and celebrate the town’s distinctive character.