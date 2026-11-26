The Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics Schools Competition recently took place at Collegiate Girls' High School, offering the region's emerging artistic swimmers a crucial platform to display their talent ahead of national fixtures. With standout performances across junior and high school divisions, the event marked an important milestone in local aquatic sport.
The gala served as vital preparation for the forthcoming 2026 National Age Group (NAG) Artistic Swimming Championships, which will bring elite competitors from across South Africa to Nelson Mandela Bay this December.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Collegiate Girls' High School and Clarendon Park Primary emerged as the top-performing high school and primary school respectively.
- Individual honours were secured by Kim Dell-Robertson, Jemima Hibbert, Imogen Fisher, Limkhitha Schkolne, and Afikile Tyiso in their respective categories.
- The competition provided key preparation for the 2026 National Age Group Artistic Swimming Championships scheduled for December at Newton Park pool.
- Artistic swimmers from across South Africa are expected to compete in solo, duet, mixed duet, and figures events.
- The national championships serve as an essential stepping stone towards trials for international competitions taking place in 2027.
- Organisers and Aquabear Swimming Club continue to invite sponsors and partners to help offset the costs of hosting the national showpiece.