The Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics Schools Competition recently took place at Collegiate Girls' High School, offering the region's emerging artistic swimmers a crucial platform to display their talent ahead of national fixtures. With standout performances across junior and high school divisions, the event marked an important milestone in local aquatic sport.

The gala served as vital preparation for the forthcoming 2026 National Age Group (NAG) Artistic Swimming Championships, which will bring elite competitors from across South Africa to Nelson Mandela Bay this December.