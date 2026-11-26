Damien le Roux, 19, left, Jayden Pieterse, 19, and Bernard Heyns, 21, appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court in connection with a charge of murder after a fatal attack on Daniël Stevens

Should four young suspects be convicted, prosecutors will call for sentence of life imprisonment, provisional charge sheet says

J-Bay fatal attack: Murder premeditated, state alleges

Suspects appear in dock while minor faces closed hearing as bail arguments postponed to Friday