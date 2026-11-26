The Eastern Cape government is set to spend R30.4m on a brand-new fleet of 61 vehicles to strengthen the capacity of traditional leaders in the province, with AmaRharhabe King Jonguxolo Sandile among the beneficiaries.

The procurement will be for senior traditional leaders, including incoming members of the provincial and local houses of traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

The allocation was announced by provincial finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko when tabling the 2026/2027 adjustment budget and medium-term budget policy statement at the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Mvoko said the new fleet was intended to strengthen the capacity of traditional leadership institutions and provide leaders with the resources needed to carry out their statutory and customary responsibilities.

Of the 61 vehicles, six will be allocated to incoming full-time members of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, while another six will go to incoming full-time chairpersons of local houses.

The allocation also includes the replacement of a vehicle for the AmaRharhabe monarch in Mnqesha.

Mvoko said the funding had been identified through the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) as part of efforts to ensure traditional institutions were properly constituted, resourced and capacitated.

He said the vehicles would assist traditional leaders in carrying out their duties, including attending traditional and municipal council meetings, local house sittings and monitoring customary male initiation programmes across the province.

"This is to ensure that incremental support towards tools of trade for traditional leaders is provided," he said.

Meanwhile, provincial Treasury head of department Daluhlanga Majeke said the vehicles were intended to improve traditional leaders' accessibility to communities and enable them to respond more effectively to the needs of people in their areas of jurisdiction.

He said traditional leadership was a "concurrent function" of national and provincial government, with the province's allocation aimed at augmenting existing support by providing additional tools of trade.

He said Cogta would be responsible for vehicle maintenance, while their use would be monitored to ensure accountability.

Majeke emphasised that the vehicles would remain government property and would not belong to the individual traditional leaders receiving them.

Meanwhile, Mvoko said the provincial allocation was also intended to complement work being undertaken by the national government through Workstream 2 of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team on Traditional Leadership, which focuses on strengthening institutional capacity and support for traditional leaders.

He said the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers had concluded its consultation processes on reviewing the remuneration, allowances and benefits of traditional leaders.

The commission is working with the presidency to finalise its recommendations report.

The province’s adjustment budget increases its appropriation from R104.9bn to R107.4bn.

The DA in the province questioned the provincial government's decision to allocate millions for vehicles for traditional leaders while reducing funding for community safety and social development.

DA MPL Malcolm Figg said the allocation raised questions about the province's spending priorities, particularly amid pressure on essential services and limited additional funding available for frontline departments.

Figg said the R5.27m reduction in community safety and R3.3m cut to social development sat uneasily alongside the provincial government's commitments to safer communities and supporting vulnerable households.