Ster-Kinekor (SK) is ensuring movie lovers get their fix this Black Friday with exclusive deals for audiences across SA.

For Friday only, across all its sites and for all 2D/3D screenings, the cinema chain is making its popular, The Epic Deal, available to everyone — not only SK Club members — and the combo has been upgraded with a treat to sweeten the deal.

"Book movie tickets for any 2D or 3D film showing at your favourite cinema on Friday November 27, and you will pay the crazy Black Friday price of only R169.90 for The Epic Deal," the company said in a statement.

"Usually reserved exclusively for SK Club members, the one-day only offer gives everyone access to Ster-Kinekor’s best-value cinema experience all day — enjoy a movie ticket, a medium popcorn and 650ml soda plus a bonus sweet treat — your choice of either Sweets from Heaven Gummy Bears or Sour Worms."

Bookings for the Black Friday deal are open, with tickets being limited and SK Club members earning 200 points for each ticket booked.

"Black Friday is the ultimate excuse to catch some of the biggest releases of the season on the big screen, and all the new titles opening on November 27.

"If you are looking for some comedy to relieve the Black Friday shopping stress, the Fockers are back.

"The new film, Focker-In-Law, sees Henry, son of Greg and Pam Focker, facing backlash and the usual family chaos when he decides to marry a strong-willed woman who appears to be his complete mismatch.

"Starring in the franchise favourite, and some newcomers, including Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Skylar Gisondo as Henry, and Ariana Grande as his love interest Olivia Jones, the film is directed by John Hamburg and promises a laugh a minute."

Also releasing on Friday is Hexed, Disney’s new magical adventure that promises to cast a spell on the whole family.

"Some stories feel made for a family outing, and this one has all the right ingredients for a perfect Black Friday movie date.

"An awkward teenager and her Type-A mother learn her peculiarities might be magical powers when they stumble into a world of magic they never knew existed, transforming their lives and revealing a hidden magical realm."

Also opening is the local documentary Cape Route Rally: Deserts & Diamonds, all the drama in Fight Like a Girl; and the crime thriller Paper Tiger.

"In addition to the many new titles making their way onto the big screen on Black Friday, there are all the other great films currently on circuit that can be enjoyed at the special Black Friday price."