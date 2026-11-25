Gqeberha police have arrested seven security officers and charged them with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.​

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Khaya Tonjeni said the arrests followed the discovery of the bodies of two men, identified as Bonsai Mana, 22, and Thando Skefile, 39, alongside the Old Coega Road near the Monument Crossing in Motherwell on Saturday, at about 10am.

Tonjeni said a third victim, a 22-year-old man, was found alive at the same location.

"According to information provided by the surviving victim, the three men were allegedly apprehended by private security officers in the Coega area and transported to another location, where they were allegedly assaulted before being abandoned at the site where they were discovered.​"

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident subsequently led to the arrest of the seven security officers.

​The seven accused — Zwekithini Matayi, 43, Lubabalo Magenu, 33, Akhona Skentu, 31, Malixole Sokiya, 44, Slumko Nkotobe, 52, Sinethumba Zondi, 23, and Kuyani Bibini, 40 — appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.​

The matter was postponed to Monday for a formal bail application at the same court.​

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the police for the arrests.

"Law enforcement and security officers are expected to enforce and abide by the law instead of breaking it.

"Whenever such [incidents] occur, the law must take its full course, and all suspects or perpetrators should have their day in court to answer for their actions."