Four suspects aged between 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Daniël Stevens, who was assaulted outside a nightclub in Jeffreys Bay at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the four were arrested between 6am and 10am on Wednesday in Jeffreys Bay, Kariega and Humansdorp.

"According to preliminary information, at about 9.50pm on Saturday, the deceased [Stevens] was standing outside a local establishment in Jeffreys Bay when he was alerted that a friend was being assaulted by four [people] inside the premises.

"When the 25-year-old attempted to assist his friend, he was confronted and severely assaulted by the four suspects," McCarthy said.

"It is further alleged that despite a bystander attempting to intervene, the assault continued.

"While attempting to flee from his assailants, the victim fell against a passing bakkie, hitting his head against the vehicle's rails.

"He was allegedly punched again by one of the suspects before falling heavily onto the back of his head.

"The victim sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries."

McCarthy said the suspects would appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

It is not yet clear if the 16-year-old will be taken to the juvenile court for his first appearance.

Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso commended the investigating team for their swift response and dedication, which led to the arrest of the four suspects within days of the incident.

"We will not tolerate acts of violence that result in the senseless loss of innocent lives," Kupiso said.

"I commend the members involved in the investigation for their dedication and swift action."