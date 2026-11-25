Four men were found inside an underground manhole in Central, Gqeberha, where they were allegedly busy stealing copper cables when police swooped on the scene late on Tuesday night.

With the help of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal fire department, the men were brought to the surface and arrested, bringing an end to a month-long police operation targeting infrastructure theft across the metro.

The sustained efforts by members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad and K9 Unit to combat damage to essential infrastructure in the metro culminated in the arrests of the four suspects and the recovery of 48.5m of copper cable.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that for more than a month, members had been pursuing suspects allegedly involved in a series of incidents of damage to essential infrastructure and cable theft across the metro.

"On Tuesday, at about 11.15pm, members responded to a complaint of suspicious activity at a manhole on the corner of South Union and Produce streets in Central.

"Upon arrival, members established that there were people inside the underground infrastructure and immediately secured the scene.

"With the assistance of the fire department, four men were brought safely to the surface and arrested," Beetge said.

"Further inspection of the underground infrastructure led to the discovery and seizure of 48.5m of multi-strand copper cable, a hacksaw, a carpet knife, a screwdriver, four pairs of gloves, a piece of canvas belting and a pulley."

He said the suspects, aged between 19 and 42, were arrested on a charge of damage to essential infrastructure and would appear in court soon.

"The case was registered at Humewood SAPS, where investigations are continuing."