Despite a year marked by staff losses, office closures and uncertainty over its future, Plett Tourism has received another international accolade, earning a nomination in the 2027 LUXlife Travel & Tourism Awards.

The recognition comes as Plett Tourism navigates an uncertain future following the conclusion of its agreement with the Bitou municipality after 15 years of promoting Plettenberg Bay and the greater Bitou areas.

The LUXlife Travel & Tourism Awards recognise businesses and organisations making a positive contribution to the travel and tourism industry.

Plett Tourism board member Lucy Tully said the organisation remained ambitious about the future and was committed to ensuring that Plettenberg Bay continued to grow as a tourism destination.

The latest nomination follows Plett Tourism’s 2026 achievement, when it was named Best Coastal Tourism Destination Portal 2026 SA.

The international recognition highlights the role destination marketing plays in helping travellers discover places, plan their visits and connect with businesses offering accommodation, restaurants, activities, attractions and other experiences.

According to Tully, Plett Tourism’s digital platforms have been central to this work, with its website serving as a gateway for visitors looking to explore what the destination has to offer.

They also provide exposure for tourism businesses by connecting potential visitors with the services and experiences available in the area.

The 2026 award specifically acknowledged the website’s role in presenting Plettenberg Bay to a wider audience and making destination information more accessible to travellers.

However, Plett Tourism’s contribution to the local tourism sector extends well beyond its online presence.

Over the years, its work has included destination marketing, tourism development, stakeholder engagement and support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the local tourism economy.

Tully said events such as the Plett Ocean Festival and Plett ARTS Festival had played an important role in positioning the town as more than just a seasonal seaside destination.

By incorporating marine conservation, arts, culture, workshops and community participation, these events have created additional reasons for visitors to explore the area.

She emphasised that Plettenberg Bay’s success as a tourism destination could not be attributed to one organisation alone, but depended on the collective contribution of the wider tourism community.

“They are the destination. Plett Tourism can tell the story, but it is the people, businesses and experiences that bring it to life.

“A successful destination depends on everyone working together,” she said.

Recipients of the 2027 LUXlife Travel & Tourism Awards are expected to be announced in March 2027.