A Gqeberha man accused of defrauding his former employer, Tavcor Motor Group, out of more than R2.8m has had assets worth about R3m frozen by the high court, including a Summerstrand property and his pension fund interests, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) moves to secure the alleged proceeds of the crime.

The NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained the provisional restraint order in terms of Section 26 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), effectively freezing realisable assets belonging to Samuel Schultz.

The order was obtained pending the institution of criminal proceedings against Schultz, who is implicated in an alleged theft or fraud scheme in which his former employer, Tavcor Motor Group, allegedly suffered losses exceeding R3m.

The AFU, represented by senior state advocate Warren Myburgh, approached the Gqeberha high court on an urgent basis after it emerged that the Summerstrand property had already been sold in September.

The transfer documents had been lodged with the Registrar of Deeds, and the transfer duty had been paid.

As a result of the restraint order, the transfer of the property has been suspended.

Schultz may oppose the order.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, it is alleged that Schultz, who was employed at Tavcor’s William Moffett branch as a vehicle appraiser, was responsible for facilitating the reconditioning of vehicles.

Between August 2021 and August 2026, he allegedly submitted fictitious invoices, resulting in Tavcor being defrauded out of more than R2.8m.

It is further alleged that Schultz used the proceeds for his personal benefit.

Tyali said the alleged irregularities were discovered in early September.

A disciplinary process followed and Schultz was subsequently dismissed from Tavcor on September 14.

The successful AFU application was made possible through co-operation between the NPA and the SA Police Service, Tyali said.

"The investigation and asset forfeiture intervention demonstrates the importance of co-ordinated law-enforcement action aimed at preventing persons suspected of benefiting from unlawful activities from dissipating assets before the criminal process is concluded," he said.

The Eastern Cape acting director of public prosecutions, advocate Samkelo Mtwana, welcomed the restraint order, describing it as an example of the effective use of the asset forfeiture regime to target the financial benefits allegedly derived from unlawful activities.

“The AFU’s success sends a clear message that the criminal justice system will pursue not only those alleged to have committed crime, but also the assets and financial benefits derived from unlawful activities. Crime should not pay,” Mtwana said.

Tyali said the NPA remained committed to using the asset forfeiture provisions of POCA, where the legal requirements are met, to preserve and ultimately recover assets linked to alleged criminal activity.

"Through close co-operation with law-enforcement partners, the NPA will continue to ensure that alleged proceeds of crime are identified and secured pending the appropriate judicial processes," he added.