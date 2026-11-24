The Hawks have launched an inquiry into senior police officers suspected of fabricating charges against former New Brighton police station commander Colonel Vuyisiwe Vivian Tembani. She was dismissed in 2022 amid fraud and corruption allegations relating to procurement, but was finally acquitted in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on November 13.
The Herald
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