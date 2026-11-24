A Nelson Mandela Bay municipal worker who was unfairly dismissed remains stuck in limbo at home, months after a bargaining council ordered her immediate reinstatement. Nomvuzo Dyantyi has faced severe financial distress after losing her R20,000 monthly salary, with no clear indication from the metro as to when she will be allowed to return to work.
The Herald
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