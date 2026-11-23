A teenager and two others were arrested after they were allegedly found to be travelling with a firearm and ammunition in their vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said members received information at about 3.30pm on Thursday regarding a vehicle travelling along the M17 towards Kwazakhele, with occupants suspected of being in possession of firearms.

"The swift response by members of the SAPS Kwazakhele Crime Prevention Unit resulted in the arrests of three suspects, aged 17, 25 and 27, and the recovery of a firearm and ammunition," Beetge said.

"Members immediately followed up on the information and spotted the vehicle as it entered Dubanise Street in Kwazakhele.

"The driver initially failed to comply with police instructions to stop, prompting members to intervene and bring the vehicle to a halt."

He said the three male occupants were removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted.

During the search, members allegedly discovered a black 9mm Norinco pistol in the boot of the vehicle.

Live 9mm ammunition was also reportedly found near the front passenger seat and the driver's seat.

Beetge said police confiscated the firearm, one magazine and a total of 28 live rounds of ammunition.

All three suspects were arrested and detained at the Kwazakhele police station.

Cases relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition were registered for investigation.

Beetge said the 17-year-old suspect appeared in the juvenile court on Friday, while the two adult suspects would appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the Crime Prevention Unit members for their vigilance and swift response.

"The recovery of this firearm and ammunition demonstrates the importance of proactive policing and the value of information received from the community," Ngalo said.

"Every unlawfully possessed firearm removed from circulation represents an important step towards reducing the risk of violent crime in our communities.

"We commend the members for their dedication and decisive action in following up on the information received.

"The SA Police Service remains committed to combating the proliferation of illegal firearms and ensuring that those involved in firearm-related offences are brought before the courts."

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