The Herald Cooking Masterclass series for 2026 is ending on a sweet note this year.

The final masterclass in the series will be hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday December 10, where participants will be guided in making “Whimsical Nostalgic Desserts”.

The Herald Cooking Masterclass 2026 series was inspired by popular movies and the final event takes its inspiration from the iconic chocolate cake scene in Matilda.

Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Sheree Cloete said the rich, indulgent cake captured the magic of childhood.

“We want to bring that sense of wonder into the kitchen and let everyone create their own delicious slice of nostalgia.

“Chocolate fudge cake makes a wonderful celebration cake, whether for a birthday, a family gathering or a festive occasion.

“You can keep it simple with generous swirls of chocolate frosting or dress it up with berries, chocolate decorations and a personalised message.

“It’s quick to make and really versatile."

Cloete said the versatility of the cake would be on display when transformed into a holiday favourite: trifle.

“It’s a delicious way to use leftover cake, with layers of flavour and texture that make it perfect for the Christmas table.

“This year has been a nostalgic journey for the masterclass series.

“We’ve shared plenty of laughter, delicious food and memorable moments in the kitchen.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout the year.

“Whether you’re taking a well-deserved break from the pots or cooking up a storm, we wish you a happy and safe festive season,” Cloete said.

Gravel Junction managing director John Hooper said the best wine selection in the Three Peaks Range to pair with this indulgent sweet treat was the Three Peaks Merlot.

As usual, Sunridge SUPERSPAR will provide all the ingredients for the upcoming Masterclass event.

“We have loved being involved and joining The Herald Masterclass of 2026 and would love to do so again next year,” Sunridge SUPERSPAR owner Ruan Bower said.

“As part of the newly reimagined bigger store, we aim to offer the widest range of baked goods, meat, cooked food, fruit and veg and sweet indulgence.

“Our Bootleggers and Marcels have rounded off the ‘Great Food from the Village’ offering."

The Herald Cooking Masterclass 2026 series is sponsored by Sunridge SUPERSPAR, along with the host team, The Herald, and partners, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.

Limited spots are available. Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday December 10, from 6-8pm, on www.Quicket.co.za.

Tickets are R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.