The trial of murder accused businessman Rob Evans has wrapped up for the year and will only return to court in 2027.

Evans, 59, is accused of fatally beating and strangling his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, 36, at his holiday home in Oyster Bay over the Easter weekend in April 2025.

He has consistently maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Some charges relate to earlier incidents in the couple's relationship, during which Evans allegedly locked Van Rensburg inside his vehicle and, on another occasion, allegedly threw her out of a moving car.

Van Rensburg's body was discovered in the early hours of April 20 2025.

She had more than 23 injuries.

Evans was arrested at his Algoa Plastics business premises in Newton Park on May 9 that year.

He has remained in custody after being denied bail.

Over the past two weeks, the state, led by thedeputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Marius Stander, called about 22 witnesses, including police officers, forensic experts, neighbours, and Van Rensburg's family and friends.

Stander indicated that the state would close its case once the DNA expert had testified.

This will now only happen in 2027.

By agreement with the defence, the trial has been set down for continuation from April 12-23 2027.

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