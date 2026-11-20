A compounding crisis involving cable theft, an alleged extortion attempt by an infrastructure mafia, and unpaid overtime has crippled the burns unit outpatient department at Dora Nginza Hospital.
The breakdown left vulnerable burn victims without critical care and dressing changes for weeks, leading to wounds becoming infected.
The Herald
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