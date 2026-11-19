Motherwell police wasted no time in apprehending four suspects believed to be involved to a murder and two attempted murders in the area on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incidents occured in the NU9 area on Wednesday afternoon, with the suspects arrested by about 4.15pm on the same day.

"The incidents occurred in the NU9 area of Motherwell, where a male victim was fatally shot, while two other victims, a male and female, sustained gunshot wounds during separate incidents," Beetge said.

"Preliminary information indicated that the incidents were linked to robberies in the area."

He said following reports of the shootings, information regarding a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo believed to be involved was circulated to police members.

"Members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Crime Combatting Unit (CCU), who were conducting crime prevention duties in Kwazakhele, immediately responded to the information.

"While travelling along the M17 towards Motherwell, the members spotted a vehicle matching the description and successfully intercepted it near the M19 off-ramp. Four male occupants, aged 20, 22, 22 and 24, were apprehended."

Beetge said during a search, police recovered seven cellphones suspected to be stolen.

"Further police follow-up led members to a premises in NU9, Motherwell, where a 9mm firearm was recovered and confiscated.

"The four suspects were arrested and detained at SAPS Swartkops. Investigations are continuing into their possible involvement in the murder, attempted murders and related robberies.

"The recovered firearm has been secured for further investigation, and additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.

"The swift response and effective follow-up by the members of the Crime Combatting Unit demonstrate the commitment of the SAPS to responding decisively to serious and violent crime and bringing those responsible to justice."

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the members for their swift response that resulted in the arrests and recovery of a firearm.

"The prompt reaction and determination displayed by these members are commendable," Ngalo said.

"Their alertness and decisive action demonstrate the importance of proactive policing and effective communication in responding to serious and violent crime.