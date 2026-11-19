A total of 24 electricity sub-stations across Nelson Mandela Bay are now benefiting from business-led security interventions, marking a milestone in a growing collaborative effort to protect critical infrastructure and safeguard the local economy.

The progress reflects the impact of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Adopt-a-Sub-Station initiative, which is mobilising businesses through its geographical clusters to help prevent vandalism, protect electricity infrastructure and reduce the risk of costly disruptions to business operations.

Adopt a Sub-Station, which was launched in 2022 through a memorandum of understanding between the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, encourages businesses to contribute towards securing strategically important electricity infrastructure in their respective areas of operation.

Interventions include surveillance equipment, monitoring systems and other security measures aimed at deterring criminal activity and protecting infrastructure from vandalism and theft.

The latest addition to the growing list is the Deal Party sub-station, which has been adopted by Algoa Components, a member of the Deal Party Cluster, demonstrating yet another practical example of businesses taking an active role in protecting infrastructure that is vital to their operations and the wider industrial economy.

As part of its commitment, Algoa Components Manufacturing has installed seven monitoring cameras at the substation, with Tren Security providing incident response support.

The intervention follows the recent refurbishment of the sub-station by the municipality and will help safeguard the upgraded infrastructure against potential criminal activity, ensuring that the investment made in restoring the facility is protected.

The timing of the adoption is particularly significant, coming shortly after vandalism-related electricity disruptions at the Swartkops sub-station, which highlighted the serious operational and financial consequences that damage to critical electricity infrastructure can have on businesses in the Deal Party and Struandale industrial areas.

The proactive intervention by Algoa Components Manufacturing reinforces the importance of putting preventative measures in place rather than responding only once infrastructure has been compromised.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the growing participation of businesses in the initiative demonstrated the value of business involvement in protecting strategic infrastructure and strengthening the local operating environment.

“The protection of critical infrastructure is fundamental to the sustainability of our economy," she said.

"Electricity sub-stations are strategic assets that underpin the functioning of our industrial and commercial sectors, and any disruption to their operations has a direct knock-on effect on business productivity, operating costs, investment confidence and jobs.

“What is particularly encouraging about this initiative is the willingness of businesses to move beyond identifying challenges and actively contribute towards solutions.

"Through our geographical clusters, businesses are pooling their resources, expertise and security capabilities to help protect infrastructure that is fundamental to the continued functioning of the local economy.

“While the responsibility for maintaining and securing municipal infrastructure ultimately rests with the relevant authorities, business has a vested interest in ensuring that these assets are protected.

"The growing number of adopted sub-stations demonstrates what can be achieved through constructive partnerships and a shared commitment to safeguarding the infrastructure on which our economy depends.

“The adoption of sub-stations should be viewed as short- to medium-term emergency measures to ensure continuity of electricity supply.

"In the longer term, it is our hope that the functionality of the municipality will be re-established and that they will be able to maintain and secure all vital municipal infrastructure such as sub-stations and pump-stations.”

“As organised business, we strongly believe that this is the most fixable metro in SA, and we remain committed to collaborating alongside various stakeholders to address these critical issues.

"We have consistently demonstrated our commitment through the mobilisation of business volunteers in driving geographic clusters, task teams and action-orientated desks to find solutions to key challenges and unlock the potential of the Bay.”

Deal Party Cluster chair Bongani Ngema said the adoption of the sub-station by Algoa Components Manufacturing was a welcome development and reflected the importance of businesses working together to protect their shared operating environment.

“The recent refurbishment of the Deal Party sub-station presented an important opportunity to put measures in place to protect the infrastructure and ensure that the investment made in upgrading it is not compromised by vandalism or theft," Ngema said.

“We commend Algoa Components Manufacturing for stepping forward and taking this proactive approach.

"The installation of seven monitoring cameras, together with the incident response support from Tren Security, provides an additional layer of protection and demonstrates how individual businesses can make a meaningful contribution to the broader interests of the business community.

“Reliable electricity is fundamental to the operations of businesses in Deal Party.

"When critical infrastructure is compromised, the consequences extend well beyond the immediate facility, affecting production, supply chains, employees and the wider economy.

"Protecting these assets is, therefore, a shared economic interest, and we encourage more businesses to become involved in initiatives that help secure our future.”

The adoption of the Deal Party sub-station brings the total number of sub-stations adopted through the chamber’s initiative to 24, reflecting the sustained commitment of businesses across the metro to taking practical action in support of a more resilient operating environment.