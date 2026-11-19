Pearson High School in Summerstrand is capping its centenary celebrations with the construction of a brand-new academic wing, marking a major milestone in its 100-year history. The state-of-the-art facility will honour veteran educator Japie Hugo, who is retiring after more than 35 years of dedicated service to the Gqeberha school.

Set to break ground in late November 2026, the project follows other recent upgrades, including an indoor cricket facility. School leaders view the addition as an investment in future generations while continuing Pearson's enduring legacy of academic, sporting, and cultural excellence.